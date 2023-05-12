Wood Ducks Drop Error Fest

Game three of the series between the Delmarva Shorebirds and the Down East Wood Ducks began with Woodies starter, Josh Gessner, getting a groundout and a double play to retire the Shorebirds in the opening half of the inning. Juan De Los Santos, the Delmarva starter, struck out the side against the Woodies facing four batters as Morrobel reached on a walk and was left stranded on second after a pickoff error by the pitcher. In the second, Delmarva was first to plate a run as Crampton reached on a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher and then scored on an RBI groundout to shortstop by Angel Tejada. Delmarva up 1-0.

The Woodies answered back in the bottom of the third as Josh Gessner continued to throw a hitless game through three innings. Three singles plated two for the Woodies with Morrobel scoring both Villarroel and Cauley from second and third on a grounder to right field. Woodies went up 2-1.

Gessner continued to work through the middle innings, retiring nine straight Delmarva batters, ending his night with 6.0 innings pitched, 1 unearned run, and 5 strikeouts. De Los Santos finished his night after 5.0 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, and 4 strikeouts. De Los Santos only allowed two singles in the fourth and retired three straight in the fifth. Deivy Cruz came in from the bullpen for Delmarva to start the sixth, striking out the first batter he faced. Galan reached on an error by the shortstop. The next two outs came from a flyout to center and Galan got caught stealing to end the inning.

Leandro Lopez came from the Duck Blind in the seventh inning. A fielding error started off the seventh inning. The top half of the inning ended with Lopez getting out of a jam with runners on second and third by throwing three straight strikeouts. Cruz had a strikeout and double play to end the seventh. In the eighth, a sacrifice fly by Basallo scored Luis Gonzalez from third base, tying the game at 2-2. Chaos ensued in the top of the ninth as a wild pitch with an error scored two runners from second and third, sending Delmarva up 4-2 going into the bottom of the ninth.

Cruz gave up a double to Tucker Mitchell and struck out three in the bottom of the ninth to shut down the Wood Ducks to earn a win on the night, 4-2 Delmarva. Delmarva ended the night with 4 runs, 2 hits, and 3 errors with the Woodies having 2 runs, 6 hits, and 4 errors.

The Wood Ducks (17-11) and Delmarva Shorebirds (15-13) play game four tomorrow on Friday, May 12th at Historic Grainger Stadium in Kinston, NC. The Woodies lead the series 2-1 The first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m, with gates opening at 6:00 p.m. Join the Wood Ducks for Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth drafts are $4. The first 1,000 fans will receive a pink tumbler sponsored by Down East Homes.

