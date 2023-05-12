Alexander Vallecillo Placed on Injured List

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the placement of RHP Alexander Vallecillo (as of 5/11) on the injured list.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 27 active players with four on the injured list.

In summary:

5/12: RHP Alexander Vallecillo placed on injured list (as of 5/11)

