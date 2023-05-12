Ramirez Dominates as Red Sox Defeat Fireflies

SALEM, Va. - Jose Ramirez came out for his start against the Columbia Fireflies (18-12) and absolutely shoved.

The Salem Red Sox (14-15) starter dealt six innings to the Fireflies only allowing five hits, and just a single run, striking out two. The performance was the first quality start for a Red Sox pitcher this season as Jose Ramirez (W, 1-1) earned the win as Salem went on to take game three of the series 4-1 over Columbia.

On the other side, Columbia tabbed Frank Mozzicato (L, 0-2) to start on the bump for the Fireflies and after his performance on the mound now leads the Carolina League in strikeouts. However, Mozzicato seemed to be left in just a bit past his expiration date.

In a tie ballgame 1-1, Mozzicato, already allowing three hits and a run to the Sox through five innings, manager Tony Peña Jr. left the lefty in the game for the sixth and was immediately punished as Salem's Karson Simas roped a triple into left and subsequently scored on a wild pitch a batter later.

A walk issued to Miguel Bleis, and another wild pitch, allowed another Salem runner to third where a fielding error on a Luis Ravelo groundball with two outs allowed Bleis to score pushing the Salem lead up to two, 3-1.

Columbia couldn't find a response offensively as Salem relievers Luis Talavera (H, 1) and Felix Cepeda (SV, 1) shut down the Fireflies only allowing a single base hit through the final third of the ballgame.

Meanwhile, Salem aided its own cause adding an insurance run in the home half of the eighth when Ravelo singled scoring Cutter Coffey from second base to extend the lead to the eventual final score of 4-1.

But the eighth inning wasn't all good for Salem. During his at-bat, center fielder Miguel Bleis went down with an apparent upper-body injury and was pinch hit for by Ahbram Liendo who struck out on the next pitch.

Down to their final three outs, the Fireflies got to business. Brett Squires took the first step drawing a leadoff walk, but the Sox and Cepeda retired the next two batters, bringing Columbia to its final out.

However, the next two batters got aboard to load the bases as a pitch hit Brennon McNair, and Junior Calderon drew a full-count walk.

Roger Leyton with a chance to be a hero for the Fireflies laced a groundball past the pitcher's mound up the middle, but it was the shortstop Coffey there to lay out and fire on to first, an out on a bang-bang play to end the game in favor of the Sox.

The win for Salem gives the Sox a 2-1 series lead heading into game four on Friday night. Come to the ballpark for multiple promotional nights including Pirates Night on Friday, the 15th Anniversary Giveaway on Saturday, and Mother's Day on Sunday afternoon.

The next game between the Red Sox and Fireflies is Friday night, first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Salem Memorial Ballpark. It will be Pirates night at the stadium where you could get your 3-player card set, and stay tuned until after the game for postgame fireworks.

