Wood Ducks Announce Promotional Change

KINSTON, NC - The Wood Ducks announced a promotional change for Friday, May 27th due to unforeseen circumstances. The camo themed caps presented by Stallings Plumbing, Heating & A/C did not arrive as scheduled. The cap giveaway to the first 1,000 fans will take place on Friday, August 5th along with post game fireworks presented by WNCT 9.

Fans who bought tickets specifically for the hat giveaway, may exchange their ticket for any future game this season for equal value at the ticket booth or the Wood Ducks Front Office.

The Wood Ducks will host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Friday, May 27th and play as their alternate identity, Kinston Collard Greens. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Cornbread the Collard Green mascot. Game time is scheduled for 7pm.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Tues-Fri - 9am - 4pm).

