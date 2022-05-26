2022 Guns N Hoses Rescheduled for August 12th

SALEM, Virginia - The 15th annual Roanoke Guns N Hoses Charity Softball game, presented by SERVPRO, originally scheduled for this Friday, May 27th at Carilion Clinic Field, has been rescheduled for Friday, August 12th, due to inclement weather.

All event details remain the same, with gates opening at 6p and first pitch set for 7p. A five-dollar donation is required for entry, with proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia.

