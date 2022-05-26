Columbia Fireflies Game Notes May 26 at Lynchburg

Columbia continues their series with the Lynchburg Hillcats tonight at 6:30 pm at Bank of the James Stadium. RHP Luinder Avila (3-3, 4.67 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and RHP Trenton Denholm (1-2, 6.58 ERA) will get the nod for Lynchburg.

PANZINI, ARIAS CAGE 'CATS IN 2-1 VICTORY: The Columbia Fireflies pitching staff shut down the Lynchburg Hillcats in a 2-1 extra innings victory at Bank of the James Stadium Wednesday night. After Carter Jensen was placed on second in the top of the 10th inning, Rubendy Jaquez reached on a throwing error from pitcher Trey Benton (L, 1-1) that allowed Jensen to come around from second to break the stalemate. Shane Panzini had an incredible debut for Columbia (12-29). Of the three high school draftees who have made their first professional start in the last week, Panzini has gone the longest, spinning four one-hit innings while wringing up four hitters in the process. The righty did not walk any batters or allow any runs.

THE FUTURE STARTS NOW: Columbia Fireflies fans have now had a chance to see each of the three high school starting pitchers that the Royals selected in the first four rounds of the 2021 draft at least once. The first time through the order, the three musketeers were domineering. Frank Mozzicato spun three frames, fanning three hitters, allowing a single hit and no runs, Ben Kudrna was on the hook for the loss, allowing a single hit and a single run through 3.2 innings while punching out five hitters and Shane Panzini rocked the room with four scoreless innings, allowing a single hit and wringing up four batters. All told, the group spun 10.2 innings, allowed a single run off three total hits and set aside 12 batters via the strikeout.

LOW SCORE WIN: Last night was the 16th game this season the Fireflies have been held to two runs or less. They are now 1-15 in those contests after the extra innings victory.

THINGS COULD BE BETTER: The Fireflies have lost 12 of their last 14 games as they enter tonight with a 12-29 record. The team has a -103 run differential, which is the worst in the Carolina League by 36 runs. Their run differential is the second worst in Minor League Baseball. Visalia leads MiLB with a -118 run differential. The Rawhide took over the spot after losing their last four games by a combined 24 runs, where Columbia has dropped the same games by five.

HOME COOKING: Fireflies outfielder Darryl Collins has been markedly better at home than on the road this season. The second-year player is hitting .275 in 69 at-bats at home in 2022 with six doubles, one triple and 10 RBI, but is at .208 in 48 at-bats on the road with only two RBI.

TAKING CONTROL: Guillermo Quintana has emerged as the top bat in the Fireflies order so far this season. After winning the ACL Royals' Player of the Year award in 2021, Quintana switched positions from catcher to first base when he transitioned to full-season baseball. If that weren't enough, he's still found a way to make a significant impact with his bat. After he crushed his team-leading sixth homer to left field in the eighth inning last night, accounting for his team-leading 19th RBI, Quintana is just .019 batting average points shy of owning the Fireflies triple crown.

WILLIS THE WAYFINDER: After a rough 2021 season, southpaw Marlin Willis has been hitting a groove with the Fireflies in 2022. After three innings of work Thursday night, Willis has allowed a single earned run in his last 11 innings of work. The Georgia native has been lights out in May. Willis has tallied a 0.82 ERA in five outings, lasting 11 frames while punching out 18 hitters and holding opponents to a .086 batting average.

