Wood Ducks and Shorebirds Postponed

August 7, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Salisbury, M.D. - Tonight's game between the Down East Wood Ducks and Delmarva Shorebirds has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams will now play a doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, August 8th with game one starting at 3:05 p.m. and game two starting 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

RHP Nick Krauth (3-5, 4.31) will get the ball for Down East in game one of the doubleheader. The starter for game two has not been announced.

RHP Nick Krauth (3-5, 4.31) will get the ball for Down East in game one of the doubleheader. The starter for game two has not been announced.

