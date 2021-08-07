Red Sox Bullpen Woes Strike Again in Salem's 8-4 Loss

SALEM, VA - Late innings haunt the Red Sox once again against the Hillcats on Friday night. The Red Sox (48-34) fall to third in the league with Friday night's loss to Lynchburg (42-39).

With both starters cruising early, each squad would chip in with one run in the early innings. For the Red Sox, Ceddanne Rafaela provided an RBI single in the first and Lynchburg's Johnathan Rodriguez scored on a wild pitch in the second.

The 1-1 stalemate ended in the fifth when the Red Sox took their second lead of the game on a Matthew Lugo sacrifice fly to deep right field scoring Nick Yorke. The Sox would lose a lead for the third time this series and promptly in the sixth. Johnathan Rodriguez tied the ballgame at two on a ground ball to Alex Erro that he came home with and delivered it too late scoring Christian Ciaro.

Gabriel Rodriguez and Andres Melendez provided RBI singles to round out a four run sixth for Lynchburg. The Red Sox battled back in the bottom of the sixth loading the bases and walking home a run, but Gilberto Jimenez grounded into a double play to end the offensive spark.

Lynchburg would add a couple more in the ninth from a Jhonkensy Noel two run home run to deep left field making the score 8-3. Salem added one in the bottom of the ninth to impact the final tally as Lynchburg tied the series at two games apiece.

Salem and Lynchburg will go at it for game five of six tomorrow at 6:05 PM.

First pitch: 7:05 PM

Time of game: 3:08

Attendance: 3,053

Venue: Salem Memorial Ballpark

