Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - at Delmarva

The Down East Wood Ducks look to stay in the win column after winning their last two games against the Delmarva Shorebirds. RHP Nick Krauth (3-5, 4.31) toes the rubber for the Wood Ducks and Delmarva will start RHP Griffin McLarty (1-6, 4.75) with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

WOOD DUCKS SURVIVE LATE SHOREBIRDS SURGE: Despite a late-inning surge, the Down East Wood Ducks held on to defeat the Delmarva Shorebirds, 8-4 Friday night. Jayce Easley and Thomas Saggese led the way with two RBIs each.

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 27-19 (.587) on the road this season. This season, the Woodies have only lost two road series and are 4-2-1 with one six-game sweep and a series split against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 38-22 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are the top team in all of MiLB in stolen bases (188) . Jayce Easley (43), Luisangel Acuña (28) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: With their doubleheader sweep last night, the Woodies are .500 or better at home for the first time since May 13th when they won the first two games against the Carolina Mudcats.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 415 - 379 and 116 - 93 in the first two innings. Down East is 14-3 when they score first at home, and 37-12 overall when they score first.

BOUNCE BACK TIME: The pitching staff wrapped up the month of July with a 14-14 record and a 5.99 ERA. In 231.1 innings, they allowed 184 runs, and were outscored 184-166. After losing their first two games in August, Down East is now 2-2 with a 2.88 ERA. The bats have woken up as well, outscoring opponents 26-14.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL, WHAT'S THE FAIREST JERSEY OF THEM ALL?: The Wood Ducks have plenty of jerseys to choose from when they take the field. Currently they have a 25-19 road record and are 18-17 at home. When they suit up in their camo jerseys, the Wood Ducks have an 20-16 record overall, with a 3-4 record at home. Their green jersey has the best winning percentage (.611) with an 11-7 record this season. Down East has played ten games in specialty jersey's and are 6-4. As the Avocados Luchadores, they are 2-2 and are 1-1 as the Collard Greens at home this season.

ROLLER COASTER RIDE: After a great start to the season, the Woodies saw inconsistent play through June and most of July. Down East played .500 baseball in the month of July, going 14-14 with a team ERA of 5.99. After losing their first two games in August, the Woodie are now 2-2 with a 2.88 ERA. With their 8-4 win last night, Down East is outscoring their opponents 26-14 through three games in August.

Low-A East League Stories from August 7, 2021

