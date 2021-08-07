August 7th 'Birds and Wood Ducks Game Postponed

August 7, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD - The Saturday, August 7th contest between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Down East Wood Ducks has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Shorebirds and Wood Ducks will now play a doubleheader on Sunday, August 8th, beginning at 3:05 p.m. with the second game of the doubleheader slated to start 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Tickets for tomorrow's, August 8th, games will be single admission for both games meaning one ticket gets you into both games. Gates will open at 2:30 p.m. tomorrow to the general public and if you already have a ticket to the August 8th game, your ticket is valid for entry into both Shorebirds games.

Fans with tickets for tonight's, August 7th, game that was postponed will receive digital ticket vouchers in their account to use at another game of their choosing this season. Fans are able to redeem digital vouchers for a ticket of the same value via your Shorebirds ticket account.

Coverage of the doubleheader begins at 2:50 p.m. on Fox Sports 960 AM and MiLB.TV with Sam Jellinek on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.