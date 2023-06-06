Wolz to Take over as Hot Rods Chief Operating Officer

Bowling Green, Kentucky- The Bowling Green Hot Rods are excited to announce the elevation of Kyle Wolz. Along with being the current General Manager of the Hot Rods, he will take over as Chief Operating Officer and lead the organization. This comes after Eric C. Leach spent seven seasons in the position, and 10 years overall with the Hot Rods.

"We are appreciative of Eric's efforts over the last decade for the Hot Rods and we wish him the best as he pursues a new opportunity," said Hot Rods Owner, Jack Blackstock. "I am extremely enthused with the job Kyle and our Assistant General Manager Ashlee Wilson have done this season and am excited to see them take on their expanded roles to lead the organization," said Blackstock.

With the changes, the Hot Rods resume their home schedule against the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday, June 6, with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch. Fans can secure their seats by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark Box Office during normal business hours, or going to bghotrods.com.

