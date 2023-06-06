Tourists Blanked by IronBirds, 11-0

ABERDEEN- The Asheville Tourists were shut out by the Aberdeen IronBirds 11-0 on Tuesday night. It is the second time this year the Tourists have been shut out by an opponent and it is also the largest margin of defeat Asheville has endured this season.

The IronBirds took control of the game in the bottom of the second inning. Aberdeen plated six runs, including a three-run Home Run, off Asheville's starter Joey Mancini. The six-run inning was the most Asheville has given up in a single frame this year.

Aberdeen then batted around in the fourth inning and scored four runs to take a 10-0 lead. They pushed across their final run of the game in the bottom of the eighth.

Asheville was held to three hits, all singles. The Tourists did not have a runner reach third base once. Ryan Wrobleski's first inning single extended his hitting streak to seven games and his reach base streak to 12 straight. Michael Sandle and Jacob Melton contributed the other two singles.

Miguel Ullola was the biggest bright spot for Asheville. The right-hander pitched four innings out of the bullpen, struck out eight, and gave up only one run. The Tourists pitching staff combined to surrender 10 walks in the loss.

