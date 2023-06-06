HVR Game Notes - June 6, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (29-22) vs. Jersey Shore Blue Claws (27-23)

LHP Joel Valdez (1-3, 7.08 ERA) vs. RHP Jon Duplantier (MiLB Rehab)

| Game 52 | Road Game 25 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J. | June 6, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

HEADING DTS: The Hudson Valley Renegades pay their first visit to the Garden State this season to take on the Jersey Shore Blue Claws. Last season, the Renegades made three trips to ShoreTown Ballpark, winning two out of the three including a six-game sweep in July. One of the wins in that series including a team record 11 stolen bases on July 6th.

SUNDAY, SUNDAY, SUNDAY: Drew Thorpe hurled 8.0 shutout frames and allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out seven to earn his fourth victory of the season, as the Hudson Valley Renegades blank the Aberdeen IronBirds 9-0 on Sunday. Anthony Garcia and Antonio Gómez both homered, with Garcia plating three runs. Gómez reached based and scored all four times. Spencer Jones also reached base four times and tallied three hits in the win.

ACCOLADES FOR DREW: On Tuesday, RHP Drew Thorpe was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for May 29 - June 4. In his lone start on Sunday, the New York Yankees' No. 6 prospect tossed a career-high 8.0 shutout frames while walking just two and allowing one hit. He became just the first Renegades pitcher to throw 8.0 shutout innings in a game since 2008. Thorpe also becomes the third Renegade to win a weekly award this season, joining RHP Juan Carela and OF Aaron Palensky.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen was nails during the last six-game series against the Aberdeen IronBirds. Across the six games of the series, Renegades relievers combined for a 0.82 ERA (22.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R/2 ER, 9 BB, 26 K). Between Wednesday and Friday night's games, the bullpen retired 20 consecutive batters at one point. Over the last 14.1 innings, the bullpen has allowed just three walks and one hit. The four hits allowed this past week are the fewest in all of MiLB with the Inland Empire 66ers (LAA--A) in second with nine.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY EITHER: Beginning with Juan Carela on Friday night, the Renegades have seen their starting pitchers complete at least 7.0 innings in three straight games. Carela, along with Chase Hampton and Drew Thorpe combined for 22.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R (3 ER), 6 BB, and 27 K across the final three games of the Aberdeen series. It is the first time in the Portal Era (2005-Present) that Hudson Valley has had starters complete 7.0-or-more innings in three straight games. The last time HV had starters go 7.0-or-more innings in a game in consecutive contests was Sept. 2 & 3, 2006 when Matt Falk and Woods Fines each went 7.0 innings against the Tri-City ValleyCats.

THE ANTHONY GARCIA EFFECT: Since his return to the lineup on Saturday, the Renegades are 2-0 with Anthony Garcia in the starting nine. In his first two games back, Garcia is 3-for-7 with a HR, 3 RBIs, a walk and three runs.

REHAB-PALOOZA: Last Tuesday, LHP Josh Maciejewski commenced a Minor League rehab assignment with the Renegades, becoming the second Minor League rehabber on the team, joining C Josh Breaux, who began his rehab on Saturday, May 27. This is the first time in the Yankees Era (2021-Present) that the Renegades have had two rehabbers on the team at the same time.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES: The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 22 of the team's 51 games (42.3%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 12-10 (.545) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played six games decided by 11-or-more runs, and has a 3-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The 'Gades have also played 12 one-run games, and are 4-8 (.333).

DOUBLE OR NOTHING: Spencer Jones collected his 16th double of the season on Thursday versus Aberdeen. Jones is 2nd in the South Atlantic League only trailing Wilfred Veras (WS) who has amounted 21 total. The 16 doubles are good for third in High-A and are the most among all NYY Minor Leaguers.

DON'T RUN ON ME: Renegades catcher Antonio Gómez caught Jackson Holliday on Tuesday to bring his total to 18 in 28 games behind home plate this year.

- He owns the highest mark in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and good for t-5th in MiLB.

- Gómez has thrown out 28.5% of would-be basestealers this year. The SAL average is around 21%.

- Nick Clarno (AUG -- A, ATL) leads MiLB with 25 CS while Gómez is t-5th.

- In the month of May, Gómez caught 34.1% of attempted runners (14-for-41).

- After catching just four opponents in April, the 'Gades backstop has improved his CS% by nearly 18% month over month.

CLIMBING THE LADDER: With a hit on Sunday, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 114 career hits with the Renegades, good for fifth all-time. He's just one hit away from tying Jacson McGowan and Luis Mateo for third place all-time. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125.

A DOZEN IT IS: Friday night's 12-inning affair against the Aberdeen IronBirds was the longest game played by Hudson Valley this season. It's also the longest game played by the Renegades since a 5-4 victory in 12 innings on September 18, 2021, against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The 'Gades played three 12-inning games during that 2021 season.

WALK FEST: On Wednesday, the Renegades pitching staff collectively walked 10 IronBirds hitters setting a new season-high. The team had walked nine batters three times this season including twice last week in Wilmington. The 10 walks in a game are tied for the 12th most in the South Atlantic League this year with the Bowling Green Hot Rods (TB) leading the way. They issued an astounding18 walks against the Hickory Crawdads (TEX) back on April 21st.

