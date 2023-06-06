Hudson Valley Spanks Jersey Shore 13-1

June 6, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Lakewood, N.J. - The Hudson Valley Renegades pounded out 16 hits in a dominant 13-1 victory over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Renegades jumped in front in a battle between the top two teams in the SAL North on a three-run double by Marcos Cabrera in the top of the second off Minor League rehabber Jon Duplantier. Hudson Valley added another tally in the top of the third when a throwing error allowed Spencer Jones to score and extend the lead to 4-0.

In the top of the fourth, a balk by Tristan Garnett brought Ben Cowles home, and Jones drove in Grant Richardson with an RBI single to extend the advantage to 6-0. Richardson had a huge game, going 4-for-4 with a double and three runs scored while reaching base in all five of his plate appearances.

Joel Valdez worked around a lot of traffic on the bases in the first few innings thanks to four walks and five hit batters. In the fifth, that caught up to him as he hit two batters and walked two more to force in a run. Valdez became the first Renegades pitcher in franchise history to hit five batters in a single game.

Josh Maciejewski (1-0), Mason Vinyard, Clay Aguilar and Harrison Cohen combined for 4.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to close out the game. The win gave Maciejewski his 10th with Hudson Valley, making him the winningest left-handed pitcher in Renegades history, and just the second Renegades pitcher to ever record double digit wins.

The Renegades added an insurance run in the top of the eighth on a Cowles home run to grow the gap to 7-1. The blast off Jordi Martinez was his sixth of the year, and part of a night where he finished 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Hudson Valley erupted for six runs in the top of the ninth, highlighted by a pair of two-run doubles - one by Cabrera and the other by Alexander Vargas to take a 13-1 lead. Cabrera finished 2-for-4 with a run scored, two doubles, a walk, and a career-high 5 RBIs.

Postgame Note: In their last two games, the Renegades have outscored their opponents 22-1 and allowed just four hits.

Hudson Valley continues its series with Jersey Shore on Wednesday night. First pitch from ShoreTown Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. The Renegades send RHP Tyrone Yulie (1-3, 5.30) to the mound, while the BlueClaws have not announced a starter.

Renegades Record:

30-22

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.