Wolves Win in Shootout

The Watertown Wolves played the Carolina Thunderbirds on a snow-filled Friday night in a hard fought battle.

The first and second period was a defensive battle. No goals would be scored during the two periods of play. Jeremy Pominville stopped 50 shots in the first two periods of play.

The third saw Dallas Desjarlais, (Joseph Deveny, Dominik Bogdziul) for the Wolves. Gleb Krivoshapkin would score a few minutes later for the Thunderbirds.

The game would go to a shootout to decide the game after a scoreless overtime. Joseph Deveny, Dominik Bogdziul and Kyle Powell would score for the Wolves with Viktor Grebennikov being the only Bird to score. Jeremy Pominville would stop 72 shots in the game.

The Wolves are back in action against Carolina at 7:30 tomorrow.

