Prowlers Top Ice Breakers 7-4, Portillo Nets His 20th

February 29, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





The Port Huron Prowlers had all the answers tonight.

The Prowlers came into the Mentor Ice Arena and knocked off the Ice Breakers 7-4.

One of the newest Prowlers, Matt Rupert, found the back of the net early, scoring the first two goals of the game, and giving the Prowlers a 2-0 lead before all the seats were warm.

Just minutes into the second period, Dalton Jay would extend the lead for Port Huron, beating Mentor netminder Jordan Brant.

This would kick off a ping pong style back and forth, where both teams would trade goals.

62 seconds after Jay's goal, Billy Rapone would score his first goal as an Ice Breaker, making it 3-1.

However, red hot Mike Moroso would score moments later, regaining the three goal advantage.

Mentor would only need 16 seconds to respond, as Dzmitry Daniliuk would finish a one timer, cutting the lead back to two.

Mike Moroso, not to be out done, would score a few minutes later, again regaining the three goal lead and making the score now 5-2.

Then, in the final minutes of the second, Justin Portillo would net his 20th goal of the season, extending the lead to 6-2.

A third period Jonathon Juliano goal and two goals from Mentor's Josh Newberg is how the game would end up with a final score of 7-4

"Not gonna lie, it feels good," said Portillo on scoring his 20th of the season. "Been just working really hard to just improve my game, be effective as possible. Trying to do more than just use my size."

Portillo has done that this year, currently sitting at third on the Prowlers in goals this season.

Rupert is also off to a fast start as a Prowler, collecting five points in his first two contests in a Port Huron uniform.

"I think it is just getting in open ice," said Rupert about his early success. "I have some good linemates and they are getting me the puck. Alls I have to do is put it behind the goalie. Its been a good start for two games."

Rupert and the Prowlers will rematch against the Ice Breakers tomorrow night at 6:30.

