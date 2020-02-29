Thunder Erupt for Huge Win

February 29, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release





The Delaware Thunder came out flying Friday Night against the Battle Creek Rumble Bees. Darius Davidson, the new addition scored just 12 seconds in to the first period. It was the perfect welcome to Darius! Marc Simonetta added to the early scoring with his second of the season to make it 2-0. Anton Kalinin then scored the next three goals of the game for the Delaware Thunder! That was only the start of the night for Anton Kalinin! After one period it was 5-0 Delaware. Aaron Taylor stopped all 9 shots in period one. Joel Eisenhower stopped 10/15.

Just like the first Delaware get rolling early in period 2 as well. Thomas Munichiello opened the scoring 3:29 in to the second. Darius Davidson would add another on the power-play just a couple of minutes later. Answering back was Jarrett Pfeiffer for the Rumble Bees to get them on the board. Davidson would add another to notch his hat trick and the second hat trick of the game. Kalinin added a pair and Champlain scored for Battle Creek to make the game 10-2 after two periods.

A three goal third period for Delaware saw Kalinin, Davidson and Masters all scoring. Delaware would go on to win in a rout 13-2. The Rumble Bees will look to bounce back tomorrow night back at the Thunderdome. The three stars of the game were as follows, Pens, Davidson and Kalinin.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.