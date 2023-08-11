Wolves Welcome Back "The Butcher," Taylor Cutting
August 11, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release
Watertown, NY - The butcher is back in H2Otown. Taylor Cutting, whose name alone strikes fear in the FPHL, will be returning to the navy and white. Cutting is known for his huge hits, explosive temper and ability to get under the opposing team's skin. Besides the tough guy persona, Taylor is a great locker room guy and the first to volunteer for Team Events. Welcome back, Cutter!
