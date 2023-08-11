Andreoli Inks PTO with River Dragons

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today the team has signed forward Carson Andreoli to a PTO for the 2023-24 season.

The 24-year-old Toronto, Ontario native just completed a four-year career at Niagara University, appearing in 90 games for the school's ACHA program with 35 goals and 37 assists for 72 points. The 6-1, 190-pound right wing also logged 122 minutes in penalties over that span.

Andreoli will join the rest of the River Dragons when training camp kicks off in October, with Columbus opening the season on the road at Baton Rouge October 26. The River Dragons home opener will be Friday, November 17th against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Season tickets are on sale now with no price increase over last season! Call (706) 507-4625 or go to rdragons.com.

