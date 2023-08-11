Wolves Sign Caleb Williams from FPHL Free Agent Camp

August 11, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have signed Caleb Williams to a PTO. Williams was a stand out at the FPHL Free Agent last weekend in Ithaca, NY. Caleb was one of the only players with FPHL experience in camp. We excited to welcome Caleb to Watertown! Fans stay tuned to some HUGE news coming soon!

Make sure to grab your season tickets today! Email: watertownwolvesstaff@gmail.com for any and all inquires.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.