Wolves Lead Gives Way to Enforcers Win

It was a preview of the playoffs at the Watertown Municipal Arena Friday night when the Watertown Wolves hosted the Elmira Enforcers.

The Wolves were the first to light up the lamps when Anton Kalinin tipped in a shot from Aleh Shypitsyn on a pass from Lane King. Yianni Liarakos's holding penalty provided the Enforcers the chance they needed to tie the game when Mitch Atkins was able to slide one under David Otter's glove to tie the game.

Tyler Prendergast took the lead back for the Wolves and extended the lead with two goals in the second period. His first goal off the night came less than a minute into the period. Prendergast made his second one during a penalty kill for too many men on a fast break via Yianni Liarakos to go one-on-one with net-minder Nick Niedert. The Enforcers turned things around midway through the period to score three goals to take their first lead of the night, which they held for the remainder of the period.

Kyle Stevens put the final nail in the Wolves coffin on the night with an empty net goal at the 19:07 mark of the third period to make the final score 5-3.

The Enforcers swept the three stars of the game, going to Mitch Atkins, Glenn Patterson, and Dmytro Babenko respectively.

The Wolves finish their regular season Saturday, April 6th at the Watertown Municipal Arena when they wrap-up their regular season with the Port Huron Prowlers. The puck drops at 7:30 pm.

