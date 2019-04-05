Dashers Win Final Home Game of the Season

April 5, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





The Danville Dashers finished their last home game of the season with a 3-2 win over the future No. 1 seed of the FHL Tournament Carolina Thunderbirds on Friday night at the David S. Palmer Arena.

The Dashers broke a nine-game losing streak with the win over the top team in the Federal Hockey League. This allows them to head into their last game of the season (on the road against the same Carolina team) tomorrow on a high note, having beaten the Thunderbirds despite Carolina starting most of their regular team, even having locked down the No. 1 seed much earlier in the year.

The Dashers never trailed in one of their most impressive wins on the season, just their second win against Carolina in the season series, and we're out on the right foot from the start after a tense and fast first seven minutes of the game. Jared Henderson netted on a slapshot after a Matt Kaludis stretch pass found Brian Dunford. Dunford slotted a pass in towards Henderson, and his slapshot beat Carolina goaltender Frankie McClendon stick-side for Danville's first goal.

There was a great crowd in attendance for the Dashers last game, as the game against Carolina also served as Jump Rope for Heart Night, and several special jersey giveaways and raffles were held for the crowd of nearly 1,600.

Dominik Fejt was the next to find net on a power play with just four minutes gone in the 2nd period, as Cicmanec collected a rebounded shot, and fired past Kaludis in bar-down fashion, leaving the Danville defense with no way to intervene. The game was tied 1-1 for just under 20 seconds, however, as Fred Hein beat McClendon on a slapshot off assists from Liam Tully and Justin Brausen with just 5' gone to retake the lead for Danville.

Josh Pietrantonio was next to score in the back and forth affair, just before the second period ended, as he netted 19:16 into the game's second frame on a stretch-pass assist from Jiri Pestuka.

Danville's veteran and former FHL Player of the Year Justin Brausen would have the last say in the matter, however, as he scored on an individual goal at even strength, beating McClendon and the Carolina defense with just four minutes gone in the game's final frame, to take the game to its final score at 3-2 in favor of the Dashers.

The night's stars went to first-star Justin Brausen (1G, game-winner, 1A), second-star Jared Henderson (1G, 0A) and third-star Fred Hein (1G).

The win was met with great applause from the Dashers faithful fans, who were happy to take the win over the top-rated Thunderbirds into the offseason, after sticking true through a tough and turbulent year for the organization.

The Dashers come out on top to end the home-stretch, however, and sent fans home happy from their final home game.

The two teams go head to head in their next game in Carolina tomorrow night, and will wrap up the season series. Puck drop is at 6:50 EDT, and you can watch live on TFMSports.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.