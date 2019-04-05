Final Weekend Preview

April 5, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





Danville, IL - Coming off an offensive display of dominance last weekend, the Carolina Thunderbirds find themselves in a home-and-home series for their final two games of the regular season against the Danville Dashers.

For the Thunderbirds, they set the record for the best points percentage in a season last weekend, eclipsing Port Huron's mark of .824 no matter what the results are this weekend. After falling short of a comeback to the Port Huron Prowlers Friday night, the Thunderbirds went on a tear the rest of the weekend. With two double digit scores Saturday (11) and Sunday (10), the Thunderbirds are aiming to enter the playoffs with a full head of steam. Chase Fallis had a hat trick on Saturday and Jiri Pargac tallied 11 points in three games.

The Dashers had a weekend they would like to put behind them, concluding their weekend with just one point. The Dashers did not find the win column at all last weekend, getting swept by the Wolves Friday and Saturday and were on the wrong side of the 10-2 score Sunday against the Thunderbirds. Eliminated from the playoffs, the Dashers are looking to finish their 2018-2019 season off with a win or two this weekend and avoid falling into last place.

Friday's game is at 8:05 P.M. eastern time at the David S Palmer Arena in Danville with a 7:40 pregame show. Saturday is our Fan Appreciation Night at the Fairgrounds Annex sponsored by WTOB with the game starting at 6:05 P.M. and a 5:40 pregame show.

The "Voice of the Thunderbirds" Zak DeBeaussaert will bring all the action and excitement on WTOB. Tickets are sold out for Saturday's Fan Appreciation night but playoff tickets for our game against Port Huron are on sale now at the Fairgrounds Box Office and TicketMaster.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2019

Final Weekend Preview - Carolina Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.