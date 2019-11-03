Wolves Down Prowlers Again

The Watertown Wolves went into Saturday nights Pink in the Rink game hot. An aggressive Port Huron Prowlers team was looking to avenge their first loss of the season the night before the Wolves.

The Wolves opened up the scoring early as Jamie Lukas scored his first professional goal, assisted by Marvin Powell and Justin Coachman. The Prowlers quickly responded with Jarrett Pfeiffer.

Deric Boudreau would go on to score late in the first on a goal assisted by Lane King and Vladimir Port.

Marvin Powell would go on to score his first goal of the season to open up the first period. Deric Boudreau would go on to twice more to give the Wolves a 5-1 lead to close out the first.

The third period was quite as the team battled it our through several penalties. The Wolves won 5-1.

