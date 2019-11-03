Rumble Bees Looking Ahead As They Embark On Second Month

November 3, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





LAST WEEK'S RESULTS: 2(0-2-0) 2-12 THIS WEEK'S GAMES: (2)

FRI. NOV. 1 Mentor 7 at RUMBLE BEES 2 FRI. NOV. 8 Mentor at RUMBLE BEES 7:35 PM

SAT. NOV. 2 Mentor 5 at RUMBLE BEES 0 SAT. NOV. 9 RUMBLE BEES at Mentor 6:30 PM

NEXT HOME GAME: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8TH VS, MENTOR ICE BREAKERS 7:35 PM --- 2-6-9 NIGHT

ALL RUMBLE BEES GAMES HOME AND AWAY BROADCAST LIVE ON WFAT 102.7 FM AND 930 AM

RUMBLE BEES STANDING: Having completed their second week of their maiden voyage season across the FPHL (Federal Prospects Hockey League), the Battle Creek Rumble Bees will commence the next new week in search of that elusive initial on-ice success when they face a pair of contests upcoming this weekend, once again, in the form of a pair of duels against the Mentor Ice Breakers. Under the auspices of Head Coach Clint Hagmaier, the Rumble Bees have posted a composite record of 4(0-4-0) through their initial quartet of starts in the 10-year-old pro circuit. Having been out-goaled by a margin of 25-6, the Battle Creek contingent currently occupies fifth place in the FPHL's West Division with both Danville 4(4-0-0)12 and reigning league kingpin Carolina 4(4-0-0)12 sharing the top perch. Columbus 4(1-1-2)6 and Port Huron 4(2-2-0)4 round out the WD alliance. In the FPHL's East Division, Mentor 4(3-1-0)9 and Watertown 4(3-1-0)9 share the pinnacle position, followed by Elmira 4(1-2-1)3, Delaware 4(1-3-0)3 and Danbury 4(0-2-2)2.

LET'S PLAY TWO MORE: The Rumble Bees will embark on the third week of their embryonic season by engaging in on-ice combat two more times against the Mentor Ice Breakers. In the process, the two newly-created inter-divisional archenemies will complete an extended four games' series spanning two consecutive weekends. This Friday night, for a third successive time the two teams will tangle at The Rink Battle Creek for a 7:35 pm clash before the series concludes Saturday night in a 6:30 pm foreign ice affair at the Ohio hamlet. Friday night's bout will both represent the culmination of Battle Creek's season-broaching five-games' homestand as well as cap an extended season-opening five-games' road mission for Mentor. Battle Creek will be furnishing the foe for the Ice Breakers home opening night this Saturday night. November will be the Rumble Bees most demanding month of the club's expansion season, playing a total of 13-games; 6 at home and 7-more abroad.

FRIDAY IS 2-6-9 TIME: When the Rumble Bees collide with Mentor on home ice Friday night at their home of The Rink Battle Creek, they will be presenting yet another ever-popular "2-6-9 NIGHT." On this special night, all Rumble Bees concessions as well as Rumble Bees' team merchandise will be offered to all of the fans in attendance at the game at excellent, exciting discount prices.

WEEKEND REWIND: The past weekend saw the fledgling franchise Rumble Bees essentially repeat their respective performances of their inaugural weekend last weekend. Hosting the Mentor Ice Breakers in both games, the Rumble Bees were decisioned by the visitors on Friday night, 7-2, before rebounding with a better, stronger effort and performance one night later on Saturday night despite incurring a 5-0 shutout setback. In game one of the series, Battle Creek was victimized to the tune of a four-goals' unanswered second period uprising from the Mentor club and a total of five consecutive goals overall after the home team had tied the contest at 1-1 in period one. Carl Mansson (2) (GTG) and Eli Kinsman (1) (UG) were the Rumble Bees sharpshooters with goaltender Jake Mullen repelling 38 of 45-shots propelled in his direction by the high-tech, high-voltage Ice Breakers attack. Then on Saturday night, though exuding more zeal, drive and determination, "The Bees of Rumble" lack of a knack on the goal-scoring attack came home to roost as the club was blanked for the first time in the franchise brief history. After two stellar stanzas of solid, superb hockey, the Battle Creek club, again, faltered in that fateful final frame of the third period. Mentor produced three strikes after the Rumble Bees had kept matters exceedingly close through 40-minutes. Mentor outshot the hometown team, 49-32.

SWEET SWEDE SWAGGER: First-year right wing Carl Mansson has continued to make the major transition from rookie to professional, from big ice to small ice with the Rumble Bees. The import from Sweden propelled his second goal in as many games the past Friday night with his thrust forging his team's first tie in the game thus far this expansionist season. It was his second goal in as many games in becoming Battle Creek's first two-goals cannoneer in this young season.

ELI'S COMING: Another first-year forward, Eli Kinsman showcased his skill and will on Friday night when he maestroed his first pro goal in his club's 7-2 setback. With the touch of larceny, the Cocoa Beach, FL product who averaged 1.7 points per game last season in the GMHL with Meaford, (64-points in 38-games), disrobed the defense of puck possession then promptly proceeded to finish with the deft, velvet touch for his club's second and last goal of the night.

THE JOEL OF GOAL: Goaltender Joel Eisenhower gained the nod from Coach Clint for his first-ever start Saturday night against the Ice Breakers. The former ace of the place at Lebanon Valley State did not disappoint, being on point with his sharp, solid play. He faced a 49-shots' siege from the opponents including a 22-shots salvo in the third stanza. Eisenhower's 44-saves matched the team-high thus far in this early season.

POINT STYLING STINGERS: After the first two weeks of the current campaign, the Rumble Bees scoring ledger looks like the following: 1-Vinnie Susi 3(1-2-3); 2-Carl Mansson 4(2-0-2); 3-Nate Margets 4(1-1-2); 4-Eli Kinsman 2(1-0-1); 5-Phoenix McElroy-Scott 4(1-0-1).

SPECIAL TEAMS TEPID: Following an opening weekend which produced a proficient power and less than exemplary penalty-killing cast, the Rumble Bees extra man band as well as the shorthand band both seemed to find the valley in their homestead galley this past weekend. The power play was disarmed and defused by going 0-12, falling to 9th in the loop at 12.0%; 3-25 for the season. Meanwhile, the penalty-killing unit ranks league-wide 10th, operating at 58.8 efficiency rating with the opposition going 8-19.

TRANSITION THRU ACQUISITION: The Rumble Bees shakedown cruise continues moving in a forward direction with the ever- present inspection of player personnel; all for the purpose of team roster improvement. The Hockey Club's most recent arrivals are right wing Anthony Miller and defenseman Zack Ziegler, both obtained in transactions with the Delaware Thunder. Left wing Vladisav Polyashov was acquired from Mentor. All three players are expected to be infused into Coach Clint's lineup quite quickly.

FEW FUN FAST FACTS FROM "FIC": Vinnie Susi 2(1-2-3) and Carl Mansson 2(2-0-2) sport the team's best point streaks of the early season at two games. Left wing Cliff Ogle served his second league suspension in game two of the Rumble Bees weekend series on Saturday night after being cited for 29-PIM in game one Friday night against Mentor. Ogle's 44-PIM pace the league. Carl Mansson's goal in the first period Friday night not only represented the club's first opening period goal of the season but also marked the first time that Battle Creek had tied the game. The Rumble Bees have yet to achieve the lead in any of their initial four outings. Three of the team's 6-GF thus far this season have been registered in the middle stanza. Scoring by periods: 1st: 1-5; 2nd: 3-9; 3rd: 2-11. When they outshot Mentor Saturday night in the second period, 18-10, it marked the first time the Rumble Bees had outshot the opponent in a period. Their 32-SOG Saturday night were also an early season high.

RUMBLE BEES RADIO: Every Rumble Bees game, play-by-play, home and away, all the way is broadcast live on the Rumble Bees' exclusive radio home of WFAT 102.7 FM, "The Fat One" and 930 AM right here in Battle Creek with the "Voice of the Rumble Bees," Terry Ficorelli. Fans can also tune in on the world-wide internet and the live stream at 1027WFAT.com and click on to the "Listen Now" bar. Fans can stay up to date everyday even when there is not a game with "The Rumble Bees Hockey Update," Monday through Friday at 4:35 pm, also on WFAT 102.7 FM, "The Fat One," and 930 AM.

TICKETS TIME: Rumble Bees Season Tickets and Single Game Tickets are on sale at the Rumble Bees office located in The Rink Battle Creek; phone (269) 243-5027; online at beehockey.com or any of the social media platforms @bcrumblebees.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.