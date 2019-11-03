Carolina Sweeps Weekend Series over Thunder

November 3, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release





The Delaware Thunder and the Carolina Thunderbirds arrived for their rematch at the Thunderdome tonight bringing some extra grit and pace to the arena.

The Thunder held the line early in the game, giving up just one goal in the first period to Jan Krivohlavek. The Thunder matched that goal early in the second period on a shorthanded goal by Ryan Marker assisted by Brennan Young, but despite a spate of scoring opportunities, the Thunder was denied throughout the second and third by a strong Thunderbird defense anchored by goaltender Dill.

Ultimately Carolina stretched the goal differential in the second, starting with a second goal by Krivohlavek and followed by Vlasov's goal in the last seconds of the second period. Two more goals, one by Carolina's Klinecky early in the 3rd and one by Osaka midway through the third left the Thunder thirsty for a rematch.

Both teams logged fewer penalty minutes this evening, but tempers were heightened and there was no shortage of hard hits, boiling over into a full-fledged fisticuff when Cristofaro took a stick to the face and Thunder captain Charlie Pens, Jr. dropped gloves with Michael Bunn.

The final score, a hard fought 5-1.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.