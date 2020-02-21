Wolves Defeat Thunder, 5-3

The Watertown Wolves came into Friday nights showdown with the Delaware Thunder looking to add two much-needed wins. Starting in goal for the Wolves would be Jeremy Pominville. Aaron Taylor would start in goal for the Thunder.

The first period saw Delaware open up with a goal by Evgenii Demin (Kalinin, Bormanis). The Thunder would then score again with Brennan Young scoring unassisted. Tanner Hildebrandt, (Deveny, Bogdziul) would score for the Wolves to make the game 2-1 Delaware on the powerplay. Ryan Marker, (Boudreau, Port) would score a minute later on the powerplay. Dominik Bogdziul, (Deveny, Bullard) would score again another minute later to bring the game to 3-1 Wolves to close out the first.

The second saw Ryan Marker, (Deveny, Sonstebo) score for the Wolves to make it 4-2. Brennan Young, (Simonetta, DiCristofaro) would score for Delaware on the powerplay. Tyler Bullard, (Nattress, Coachman) would score to make the game 5-3 Watertown and close out the period.

The third period saw scoreless. The gamed ended 5-3 Watertown. The two teams take the ice tomorrow tonight at 7:30 pm.

