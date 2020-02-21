Herron And Buttitta Each Score Twice In 6-2 Win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Carolina Thunderbirds won against the Port Huron Prowlers 6-2 at the Annex on Friday.

"We played about 20 minutes that game," said head coach Andre Niec, "we made defensive mistakes but we had some guys who stepped up."

Port Huron opened the scoring just 1:20 into the period when Austin Fetterley netted his first of the game.

"There was like a gap there in the ice of about three inches and I thought the net kinda popped up so I was trying to fix that afterward," said goalie Jake Mullen. Mullen would make 31 of 33 saves, remaining perfect at the Annex at 6-0.

Jan Salak answered for Carolina at 2:57 into the period, sliding a wrister through the pads of Corey Simons.

Carolina struck first in the second period when Jon Buttitta buried a one-timer to make it 2-1.

"Yeah I mean, I thought I played okay, but the team played great for us," said Buttitta, "it's great to score but those guys set me up and it doesn't happen without them."

Fetterley would score again though to tie it on a feed from Matt Graham.

After Joe Pace, Jr. and Jiri Pargac took matching minors, the Thunderbirds uncorked the offense for four unanswered goals to take the victory. Pace, Jr. took three penalties in the game. Both powerplays failed to score on four tries apiece.

Jan Krivohlavek scored for the Thunderbirds to take the lead, burying a pass from Daniel Klinecky. Klinecky's assists brings the rookie defenseman to 50 points on the season.

Chad Herron scored back-to-back goals in the second and third, picking the five-hole and then roofing a backhand for his sixth of the season.

Buttita added an insurance marker late, for his 20th goal on the year.

Carolina improves to 29-6-2-3 on the season and after Columbus's overtime win vs. Danbury, increases their lead on the rest of the league. Port Huron falls to 22-13-4-0.

These two teams will meet again tomorrow at 6:05 p.m.

"I expect that these guys will come out hard and fast. They need one tomorrow and it should be a good one," said Buttitta.

3 Stars

3) Jay Kenney

2) Chad Herron

1) Jon Buttitta

