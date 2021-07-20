'Wolves Club Season-High Five Home Runs in 12-7 Win

The SeaWolves exploded for twelve runs on Tuesday night to open their road set with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies with a win. Erie set season-high marks with five home runs and an eight-run third inning eventually finishing with 12 runs. Binghamton made a late charge at the 12-run deficit, but Erie still finished with a 12-7 win.

The first inning saw Erie's first run of the game, as Spencer Torkelson detonated his eighth home run of the season for Erie to left field. After a beat in the second inning, the SeaWolves' offense hit their stride in the third.

Josh Lester and Kerry Carpenter each singled, and Ryan Kreidler went yard for the second consecutive game, scoring three runs. After another pair of hits, Andre Lipcius singled in the fourth run of the inning, ultimately chasing Binghamton starter Luc Rennie from the game. Drew Ward welcomed in the new pitcher with a three-run home run, and Josh Lester went back-to-back with a solo shot to cap the eight-run onslaught.

Erie added one more three-run home run for good measure in the fourth inning, when Kerry Carpenter left the yard to center field. The Binghamton bullpen was able to find some reprieve, however, as Carpenter's home run was Erie's last hit of the night.

With Erie ahead 12-0, Binghamton began to find their rhythm against Elvin Rodriguez. Erie's starter did not allow a hit until the fifth inning, when Wagner Lagrange hit the sixth home run of the game, a solo shot to center field. Rodriguez faltered in the sixth inning, allowing the first three batters to collect hits, and eventually a three-run home run by Carlos Cortes. Cale Coshow would be called to finish the sixth inning, but allowed one of Rodriguez's runners to score, and later a fifth to cross home in the inning before picking up the third out. Rodriguez earned the win, thanks in part to Erie's offensive production on the day.

The trouble continued to Henry Martinez, as the reliever stranded the bases loaded in a scoreless seventh inning, and allowed a run to score behind three hits in the eighth. As a downpour slowly began to pick up in the ninth inning, Gerson Moreno was able to bring the night to a close with a scoreless frame.

Erie and Binghamton continue their series on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton. Jesus Rodriguez will get the start for the SeaWolves, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

