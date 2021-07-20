July 20, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

WELCOME TO PORTLAND, CHRIS SALE - Chris Sale will be on the mound tonight making a Major League Rehab appearance. Sale has been working his way back from Tommy John surgery in Spring of 2020. A seven-time All-Star and World Series Champion, Sale was acquired by the Red Sox via a trade with the Chicago White Sox 12/6/2016 for four minor league players. Sale has led the American League in strikeouts in two season (2015 and 2017) and reached 2,000 strikeouts in the fewest amount of innings (1626.0 innings).

OTHERS TO REHAB WITH THE SEA DOGS - Brock Holt, Brian Johnson and Dustin Pedroia each rehabbed with the Sea Dogs in 2019. Brock Holt played one game, May 24 against Altoona and went 0-for-2. Johnson went 0-1, 10.50 ERA in three games and made two starts against Trenton, Altoona and Hartford. Dustin Pedroia appeared in six games and hit .222 with four hits.

YES WE HAVE A WINNING STREAK, BUT - The Portland Sea Dogs have won their last 13 games which would tie a franchise record but there's a catch. After the first win of the streak (game one of a doubleheader in New Hampshire), the next game was suspended due to inclement weather. The game will resume in September, but could have implications on the current streak. If the Sea Dogs were to lose, that would cut the current streak down a couple games, but if they win then that would extend the streak to an extra game according to the rule book. The suspended game was tied, 3-3 in the top of the fourth inning with the Fisher Cats.

LOOKING BACK TO THE FRANCHISE RECORD- Considering the possibility of the implications of the suspended game, if the Sea Dogs win tonight it would set a franchise record of thirteen straight wins setting a new franchise record. The longest winning streak in franchise history is 12 games and was 4/25/97-5/7/97. Kevin Millar, Mark Kotsay and Randy Winn were all members of the 1997 Sea Dogs squad which was managed by Fredi Gonzalez.

BEST RECORD IN DOUBLE-A - The Portland Sea Dogs have gone on a hot-streak in the month of July and currently own the best record in Double-A. With the 13 game winning streak, Portland also has the longest active winning streak in Minor League Baseball. The Memphis Redbirds (AAA - St. Louis Cardinals) have the second best with nine games. The Sea Dogs are also in sole possession of first place with the second place Somerset Patriots 1.0 game behind Portland.

AGAINST THE SENATORS - The Sea Dogs and Senators meet for their second series of the season this week after they last faced each other the first week of June. The Sea Dogs split the six-game series with the Senators. Portland is batting .197 as a team against Harrisburg pitching with 10 doubles, four home runs and 17 RBI. In comparison, the Portland pitching has held the Senators to a .228 batting average with five home runs.

