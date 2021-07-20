Erie SeaWolves vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies - Game Information

ERIE SEAWOLVES (37-29, T3RD PLACE SW DIVISION, 2.0 GB) VS. BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES (24-39, 5TH PLACE NE DIVISION, 16.0 GB)

RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (2-2, 4.95 ERA) VS. RHP LUC RENNIE (1-5, 9.07 ERA)

TUESDAY, JULY 20 | 6:35 P.M. | MIRABITO STADIUM

GAME #67 | ROAD GAME #31 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21 AT BINGHAMTON - 6:35 P.M. - MIRABITO STADIUM

RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (1-1, 4.84 ERA) VS. RHP JOSE BUTTO (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

THURSDAY, JULY 22 AT BINGHAMTON - 6:35 P.M. - MIRABITO STADIUM

RHP A.J. LADWIG (3-3, 3.94 ERA) VS. DUSTIN BEGGS (0-2, 6.17 ERA)

FRIDAY, JULY 23 AT BINGHAMTON - 7:05 P.M. - MIRABITO STADIUM

LHP JOEY WENTZ (0-2, 4.42 ERA) VS. ADAM OLLER (4-3, 5.12 ERA)

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves split a doubleheader with the Bowie Baysox on Sunday, closing their week against the Baltimore affiliate with only two wins. Bowie used a pair of two-run home runs to help take the first game 6-2, while Erie rediscovered their offensive rhythm in game two, winning 7-4. Joey Wentz walked a season-high five batters and let up both home runs in the opening tilt, while the Erie offense stood no chance against flamethrower Grayson Rodriguez, as the top prospect struck out a career-high 12 batters. Erie scored in four consecutive innings in the back end, knocking their own set of two-run home runs as Ryan Kreidler and Drew Ward each went deep.

