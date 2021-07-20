July Promotions & Giveaways Announced

The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to release promotional information and game tickets for our homestand in July! With group packages, daily tickets, and buffets available, there's a spot for every kind of fan! Now's the time to get up, get out and join us at FirstEnergy Stadium for a fun, outdoor community event!

The Double-A affiliate of the Phillies will the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. This includes SIX games from Tuesday, July 27th through Sunday, August 1st at America's Classic Ballpark. Come celebrate history and tradition mixed with fun and entertainment with us at the ballpark!

Take part in the fun, watch R-Phils baseball, and enjoy a return to normalcy, please don't hesitate to secure your seats! Please visit rphils.com/tickets for the opportunity to purchase online or feel free to call the Fightins front office at 610-370-BALL! You can also visit the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium any weekday from 9-4!

All promotions are available on rphils.com/tickets! Here are the exciting things happening at the ballpark during late July series:

Tu 7/27, 7:05 vs. Somerset Patriots (Yankees), FEATURED GAME: Mickey Morandini Fightin Cancer Bobble Head (First 2,000 Adults 15 & Over) - Rick Stock Attorneys at Law, Mickey Morandini Appearance and FREE Autograph Session in support of the Darren Daulton Foundation, Fightin Cancer / Cancer Awareness Night, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert w/ "Michael Kropp" - Rusty Rail Brewing Company, R-Phils Throwback Tuesday Uniforms - Rip It Baseballtown Charities Batting Cages and Baseball & Softball Skills Training. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Wed 7/28, 7:05 vs. Somerset Patriots (Yankees), Parrothead Night with "Dead Jimmy", 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert w/ Parrothead Night Artist "Dead Jimmy" - Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Berks Packing Wednesday Family Fun Night: 4 Tickets w/ 4 Hot Dogs & 4 Sodas for ONLY $50 - Classic Harley-Davidson, ServPro Reading/Pottsville, Aspen Home Improvements, Greater Reading Chamber Alliance Night. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Thurs 7/29, 7:05 vs. Somerset Patriots (Yankees), Fireworks - Riverfront Federal Credit Union, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert w/ "Big Daddy and the Fender Benders" - Rusty Rail Brewing Company, R-Phils Throwback Thursday Uniforms - International Fireworks Retail Store Douglasville, Rip It Baseballtown Charities Batting Cages and Baseball & Softball Skills Training, Post-Game Concert w/ "Big Daddy and the Fender Benders" & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A-Ball for Charity - Savage 61, Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County Night. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Fri 7/30, 7:05 vs. Somerset Patriots (Yankees), Fireworks - Sponsored by your local Kia dealers, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert w/ "Sunset Road" - Ron Procopio Custom Guitars, Savage Auto Group FIESTA FRIDAY w/ Los Luchadores de Reading Latino Tribute Uniforms - Supportive Concepts for Families & The Children's Home of Reading Careers in Caring, eXp Realty Alex Betances, Humane Pennsylvania, Mahou Beer, Post-Game Concert w/ "Sunset Road" & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A-Ball for Charity - Savage 61, Downingtown Night, Lower Merion Night. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Sat 7/31, 6:45 vs. Somerset Patriots (Yankees), FEATURED GAME: Carpenter MEGA BLAST FIREWORKS - Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History! - Penn State Health St. Joseph, Mascot Band Pre-Game Concert - Truist, 4:45 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Meier's Creek Brewing Company & Womelsdorf Beverage, Post-Game Concert w/ "Justin & Glenn" & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A-Ball for Charity - Savage 61. Gates Open 4:45. Seating Bowl Opens 5:45.

Sun 8/1, 5:15 vs. Somerset Patriots (Yankees), FEATURED GAME: 20th Anniversary R-Phils Mascot Band T-Shirt (First 1,500 Kids 14 & Under) - Redner's Warehouse Markets, Special Mascot Band Pre-Game Concert Celebrating their 20th Season 4PM - Truist, ROG Orthodontics, All Fans Run the Bases - 69 News Berks Edition & ROG Orthodontics, Bring Your Dog to the Game - Humane Pennsylvania, Berks Packing Sunday Family Fun Day: 4 Tickets w/ 4 Hot Dogs & 4 Sodas for ONLY $50, w/ Reading Hot Dogs Tribute Uniforms - Classic Harley-Davidson, Summit Massage, LLC, ServPro Reading/Pottsville, Aspen Home Improvements, ROG Orthodontics, Blue Ridge Family Fun Day. Gates Open 4:00. Seating Bowl Opens 4:15.

The R-Phils are blessed to play in a beautiful OUTDOOR venue and we look forward to hosting you and your family for R-Phils baseball games this season. There is absolutely nothing better than sitting OUTSIDE with family and friends in the summer sun with a cold drink and a fresh hot dog. Join us at America's Classic Ballpark to make memories that will last a lifetime.

The 2021 season is presented by Pepsi.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via _www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

