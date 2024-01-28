Wolves Blank Sharks 4-0

Watertown, NY - The River Sharks hit the bus for the second straight day on Sunday, as this time they headed north up I-81 to Watertown to again battle the Wolves for the tenth time already this season. Prior to tonight's meeting Elmira had pulled in 6 of the first 9 games, and looked to once more find that magic after starting their four-in-four weekend winless through the first three games.

A depleted Elmira roster turned back to Sammy Bernard between the pipes as he looked to get himself back in the win column after a rough last couple of appearances. Watertown turned back to Eloi Bouchard for the third consecutive night after he dropped their Friday home game vs Binghamton and road trip to Danbury last night. Each side traded chances in the early goings of the game, but it took a bit to find the first tally of the night. It was Josh Tomasi who threw the puck in behind the goal line where Carter Thornton was able to scoop it up and force his own lane from the backside of the cage to hit the wrap around for the 1-0 Watertown lead with 5:20 to go in the frame. Thornton's goal was his seventh of the year and proved to be the only lamp lighter in the opening frame.

The period of the long change that has served as a dagger for the Sharks many times this season saw them take yet another early stab. After a great rush down ice, they got beat back to their defensive zone 2-on-1. Trevor Lord sent a pass from the right-wing circle right to the doorstep where Michael Mercurio was able to push the puck up and past Bernard just 1:44 into the frame. Elmira saw a couple of prime chances on net go for naught as the period wore on and headed to the dressing room for the final time over the weekend down 2-0.

Period 3 wasn't kind to the Sharks who got the wind knocked from their sails on a goal 6:16 in. Aleksadnr Gamzatov from one knee south of the goal line wedged the puck out to Chiwetin Blacksmith who pumped it up to the slot where Tate Leeson was able to grab it and toss it home for the 3-0 lead. Lesson added an empty netter with :50 to go in the game that sealed the deal on a Wolves 4-0 shutout victory.

Bernard stopped 49 of 52 shots in the loss.

Bernard stopped 49 of 52 shots in the loss.

