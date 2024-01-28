Rockers Can't Sweep Bobcats, Lose 4-2 On Sunday Afternoon Affair

Fraser, MI -The Motor City Rockers couldn't complete the weekend sweep of the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Sunday afternoon.

The Rockers gave up two goals in the third period that led to a 4-2 Motor City loss at Big Boy Arena.

Things started off with a bang immediately after puck drop as Adam Kuhn scored one of the fastest goals in Rocker history.

George Holt chipped the puck ahead from the neutral zone into the offensive end after a Rocker opening draw win. After chasing it in the corner, Holt offered a centering pass to Tristan Wells who fed to the far side post. Kuhn then slammed the puck into the net for a 1-0 lead and his first goal in three games 14 seconds into the period.

Blue Ridge was able to tie the score on Brandon Controtto's 193rd career FPHL point. The West Bloomfield native when Motor City tried to clear a rebound and the puck landed in the high slot. Controtto stepped into a blast and tied the score at 1-1 with 13:52 left in the opening frame.

The Rockers regained the lead behind the stick of Nick Magill-Diaz three minutes later.

Motor City won a face-off draw in the offensive zone. George Holt slid the puck back to the point and on the stick of Jameson Milam. Milam moved the pick to Magill-Diaz who then positioned himself into a shooting position and rifled a shot from the point for a 2-1 lead.

The lead disappeared with the lone goal in the second period that was scored when Milam tried to settle the puck down after a shot by Jakub Volf. As the puck bounced off his stick and off Ricky Gonzalez it went into the net for a 2-2 tie midway through the middle frame.

Blue Ridge then earned its first lead of the weekend when Ricards Jelenskis came off the bench for Volf and slipped behind the Rocker defense. Chris Ciolek worked the puck on the far side boards, and centered it to Jelenskis for the second goal of the weekend for the Riga, LV native with 11:47 to play in the third.

Motor City pulled Gonzalez with 1:30 left in the game. Gonzalez stopped 28-of-31 shots on the night. Josh Newberg earned an empty net goal with four seconds to play for a 4-2 lead.

The Rockers will travel to the Empire State for another three game weekend to begin the month of February. Motor City will face the Binghamton Black Bears on Friday and have two games against the Watertown Wolves on Saturday and Sunday.

