Bouchard Gets First Pro Shutout

Watertown, NY - For the second Sunday in a row, the Elmira River Sharks and Watertown Wolves squared off in FPHL action. And for the second week in a row, Elmira travelled up to northern New York for the in state rivalry. Sunday night found both teams trying to get back to the win column.

Watertown's starting netminder and the River Sharks Sammy Bernard were both tested early in the evening but both were more than up to the challenge, both making a couple of big saves to keep the game scoreless.

The first goal of the night would belong to the Wolves as Carter Thornton gathera rebound and wrapped it around the left pipe from behind the net, playing off the skate of Bernard to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead. Josh Tomasiwho put the initial shot on, would get credited with the assist.

Watertown ended the first period outshooting Elmira 19 to 15, and took the 1-0 lead to the locker room.

Period number two found the Wolves adding a second goal just 1:44 into the period as Watertown was able to get an odd man rush into the offensive zone. Trevor Lord carried the puck deep to the left hand side, then slid a beautiful crossing pass to Mike Mercurio who tipped the puck past Bernard for his 4th goal of the season, putting the Wolves up 2-1. Lord and Justin Schmit were credited with the helpers on the goal.

The Wolves again outshot the River Sharks in the second, 19-13, and would hold the 2-1 lead after 40 minutes.

The Wolves would add two more goals in the third period. The first came at the 6:16 mark when Chiwetin Blacksmith put a shot on net and Tate Leeson was able to reach the rebound and slap it home, extending the Wolves lead to 3-0. Aleksander Gamzatov was credited with the second assist on the goal.

The Wolves added an insurance goal at the 19:10 mark when Lincoln Gingerich was able to clear the defensive zone with a stretch pass to Blacksmith who put the puck in front of the net for Leeson to punch one more goal home for the night, making the score 4-0.

Watertown's netminder Eloi Bouchard recorded his first professional shutout in the win.

Watertown outshot Elmira 53 to 44 for the game.

The Wolves will be back in action next Saturday and Sunday as they once again host the Motor City Rockers in the Watertown Municipal Arena. The River Sharks will go to Port Huron, MI. to battle the Prowlers in a Friday, Saturday matchup at McMorran Arena.

