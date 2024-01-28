Bobcats Top Rockers 4-2 in Sunday Finale

FRASER, MI - Implored and encouraged to come out with an emphatic response by head coach Vojtech Zemlicka, the Blue Ridge Bobcats rolled over the Motor City Rockers for a 4-2 win in the finale of a three game weekend series at Big Boy Arena.

The Bobcats controlled most of the possession time, and held the majority of scoring chances while limiting Motor City's offense to just 18 shots on goal. The shots against total is a season and franchise-low, but Owen Liskiewicz stood on his head when it was needed and made a series of his 16 saves the superhuman variety.

Motor City scored just 14 seconds in, but the Bobcats were undaunted and unfazed. Brandon Contratto, in just his second game with Blue Ridge, ripped home a seeing-eye slap shot past Rockers netminder Ricardo Gonzalez at the 6:08 mark of the opening frame to draw the score even at 1.

The only goal of the second period went the way of the Bobcats, and courtesy of Jakub Volf to tie the score at two a little over halfway through the middle frame.

Ricards Jelenskis smacked home a one-timer at the 8:14 mark of the third period, a goal that proved to be the eventual game-winner.

Johnny Bonta made a game-saving play late, diving full-length to thwart what would've been the tying goal for the Rockers.

Josh Newberg sealed the win with an empty netter, earning first star honors for the goal and assist on Contratto's marker in what was his 250th career game in professional hockey.

The Bobcats return home for another 3-in-3, hosting the Baton Rouge Zydeco next weekend.

