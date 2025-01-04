Wolverines Outshoot 48 to 32, Come up Short in Overtime

In a game that could have ended with the Wolverines tallying two additional goals, the weekend ended in the Wilderness' favor; with the contest ending in overtime reflecting a 6-5 score.

Despite the final score, the Wolverines showed why this matchup was the NAHL's 'Game of the Night,' battling back from a 4-1 deficit and ending regulation at 5-5.

The Wilderness rattled off three goals in the first, with Danny Bagnole tallying a single point for the Wolverines after gaining a breakaway and going five hole.

The second frame opened with the Wilderness' fourth goal and finished with Brock Devlin bringing the difference within two points while the Wolverines were on the man advantage.

Romulus Riego de Dios brought the Wolverines to a one-point game, sending it over the netminders shoulder with a backhand shot from near side.

Ian Christian, an associate player for the Wolverines and brother to veteran Cole Christian, made his NAHL debut tonight. Not only did he make his debut, he secured his first NAHL goal midway through the period, leveling the score at four. Ian is tendered to the Wolverines and currently plans on joining the roster officially next season.

The Wilderness pulled ahead yet again, but on an attempt to clear it from their zone, the puck hit Toby Carlson in the face, ricocheting into the back of the net and bringing the Wolverines and Wilderness neck-and-neck with just over two minutes on the clock.

The rest of the third period went scoreless and with just 19 seconds left in overtime, the Wilderness secured the winning goal.

Two goals were overturned for the Wolverines between the second and third periods.

This was the last game of the Wolverines long road trip before returning home next weekend, January 10-12, to take on the Janesville Jets at the Sullivan Arena.

