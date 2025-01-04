Wings Win Game One Back from Holiday Break

The Aberdeen Wings took on the Minnesota Mallards in the Odde Ice Center for their first game back from their Holiday break, and were able to come away with the first win of 2025!

Both teams had plenty of Power Play opportunities in the first period, but neither were able to capitalize on them, so the score would be 0-0 heading into the second.

The Wings would start the second period on the Power Play, and it would be Cade Moxham who would officially get the Wings on the board, scoring the first Wings goal of 2025. This goal would be assisted by Luke Backel and Nikolai Tishkevich. There would again be plenty of back and forth action, but it wouldn't be until the 13:27 mark until another goal would be scored. This time it would be James Ghebbari for the Mallards evening the score. Shortly after, Leonid Bulgakov would find the back of the net getting assists from Sebastian Lillsund and Jibber Kuhl, reclaiming the Wings lead. This would mean the Wings would have a 2-1 lead heading into the third period.

The third period would be all Wings beings they would spend most of their time on the Power Play, and only allowing the Mallards to take 4 shots on goal the entire period. At the 2:23 mark, Luke Backel for the Wings would extend the Wings lead even further, getting help from Cade Moxham and Nick Comfort. As time was ticking down, the Mallards would pull their goalie leaving their net empty, but they would not be able to capitalize on their chance. Instead, Leonid Bulgakov would score on the empty net leaving the score 4-1 with the Wings win. This last goal was assisted by Jibber Kuhl and Sebastian Lillsund.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings, stopping 26 of 27 shots sent his way.

Three stars for the night were Cade Moxham (1 goal, 1 assist), Luke Backel (1 goal, 1 assist), and Leonid Bulgakov (2 goals).

The Wings look to take on the Mallards again on Saturday night in the Odde Ice Center for Teacher Appreciation Night presented by SPURS! Teachers and School Staff can show their employee badges at the door for the $2 off admission! Crafted Interiors Skate with the Wings following the game! Advanced tickets can be purchased at all C-Express locations or at tickets.aberdeenwings.com!

