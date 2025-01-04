Ice Wolves Fall, 2-1, to Mudbugs
January 4, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The New Mexico Ice Wolves dropped a 2-1 game to the Shreveport Mudbugs Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. Each team had six shots on goal in the first period but no goals to show for. In the second period Ryan Baert would get the Mudbugs on the board first 3:47 in. Mason Wright would double the lead with just 1:20 remaining in the period. 30 seconds into the period Andy Earl would get the Ice Wolves within one. Aden Gariepy would shut the door after that and earn the victory for the Bugs.
The Ice Wolves are back in action Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11 against the Lonestar Brahmas.
