Gariepy Stands Tall in Net as Bugs Claw Past Ice Wolves for Series Split

January 4, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (19-14-1) got solid goaltending again and a few goals from their rookie to claw past the New Mexico Ice Wolves, 2-1 at Outpost Ice Arenas Saturday night.

After a scoreless opening frame, the Bugs busted through in the second at 3:47 as Ryan Baert banged in his third goal of the year to give SHV the 1-0 edge. Seth Murch set up the play and earned the only assist on the game's first tally. The visiting team extended their lead at 18:40 grabbing a late period from Mason Wright which was his fifth to make it a 2-0 contest. Baert picked up the helper for his second point of the game.

NM scored just 30 seconds into the third as Andrew Early picked up his 11th of the year to cut the deficit in half at 2-1. The Bugs then held on and fended off any attempt from the Ice Wolves to tie the game and won 2-1 to earn the series split.

Aden Gariepy was stellar in the cage making 27 stops on the night.

The Bugs will return home to host the talented Corpus Christi IceRays for a two-game series at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. Game one is next Friday night w/ puck drop scheduled for 7:11 p.m.

