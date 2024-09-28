Wolverines Dominant Performance Seals Win

September 28, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines go 3-0 through the NAHL Showcase after this morning's 5-1 win over the Colorado Grit.

The Grit opened the scoring with four minutes left in the first, but was unable to tally another point through the rest of the game.

Connor Jalbert recorded his first NAHL goal 30 seconds later, tipping it in back door and leveling the game at one.

Patrick Tolan followed immediately after, putting a pass from Camden Shasby top shelf over the Grit's netminder.

The Wolverines defense hindered any attempts the Grit made, keeping them to a mere four shots on goal in the first and second periods, and five in the third.

The majority of the second frame was spent in Colorado's zone, with both Andrew Karkoc and Jason Bourdukofsky tallying their first NAHL goals, followed by Cole Christian's second of the season.

This win pushed the Wolverines out of seventh place in the Midwest Division and into fourth, sitting behind the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, Wisconsin Windigo, and the Kenai River Brown Bears.

The team gears up for another two-team weekend; playing the Wisconsin Windigo on Friday and the Chippewa Steel Saturday.

