Laurenza's OT Winner Closes Showcase

September 28, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

BLAINE, MINN.- It may have taken an extra 2:49, but the Austin Bruins (4-0-0-0) found a way to leave the final day of the NAHL Showcase as winners. An overtime goal by Alex Laurenza secured a 2-1 victory over the New Mexico Ice Wolves (1-4-1-0).

After a day off on Friday, the Bruins headed into Saturday's afternoon contest with the opportunity to start the season 4-0-0-0 for the first time since 2022. The Ice Wolves, who had yet to win a game at the Showcase after dropping two earlier this week and two of three against South division foe Corpus Christi last weekend, weren't going to go down without a fight.

The Bruins were only able to fire off six shots in the opening frame and were held scoreless in a period for the first time this young season. That wouldn't be the only first of the contest. Emil Samuelsson scored his first career NAHL goal in the second period after a takeaway on the penalty kill. The shorthanded goal was the second in as many games for the Black and Gold.

Nine minutes later, fresh off a penalty kill, New Mexico's Johnny Johannson took advantage of Bruins netminder falling out of position to even up the score in the closing minute of the second period.

The Bruins penalty kill continued to shine late in the third period when a tripping on Jackson Rilei forced the Bruins shorthanded with 2:09 left in regulation. The pressure was turned up just over a minute later when Samuelsson was called for the same penalty. With just 49 seconds left in the period, the Bruins were down two skaters for the next 40 seconds. The Black and Gold would kill Rilei's penalty and force an overtime.

Overtime opened 4v3 for the first 1:11, a challenge the Bruins took head on and prevailed. The penalty kill successfully killed all four penalties in today's contest and remain one of two teams in the NAHL who have not allowed a power play goal.

The scoring machine line of Luc Malkhassian, Alex Laurenza and EJ Paddington had been quiet all game, held to just a combined five shots. In crunch time, it was the longtime friends Malkhassian and Laurenza who put the nail in the coffin for the Ice Wolves. Malkhassian found Laurenza on a pass right in front of the crease for a game winner just 2:49 into OT.

The Bruins reopen Central division play on Friday and Saturday at home against the Minot Minotauros. Puck drop for both contests is set for 7:05 pm. Tickets for the games can be found at tickets.austinbruins.com.

