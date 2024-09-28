NAHL Showcase Game 3 Recap

September 28, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Following a 2-1 loss on Thursday night, the Tauros were off on Friday for a much-needed rest day ahead of their final game against Springfield to close out their 2024 NAHL Showcase schedule.

Despite coming off a loss in their last outing, a 1-0 loss to Corpus Christi, the Jr. Blues came out hot, netting a goal within the first four minutes of action against the Tauros to obtain a lead they'd never surrender.

Jagur McClelland hammered home the first goal of the night beating Lucas Swedin five-hole off a defensive zone turnover to notch only the second goal of the year against the Tauros' netminder. That goal came only 3:27 into game-action as it accounted for McClelland's second goal of the new season.

The second period brought no scoring despite multiple opportunities which stemmed from extra man advantages on the power play.

The Tauros saw two power-plays in the second frame but Springfield's penalty kill unit would hold strong shutting the Tauros out on both opportunities.

In the opening moments of the third period, Logan Ganz caught the Tauros out on a breakaway near the far side of the ice, eventually beating Swedin to the top left corner of the net to add another goal for Springfield for some insurance.

Ganz would notch his second of the night in the waning moments of the game firing one in on the empty net to ice the 3-0 shutout victory for the Jr. Blues, good for their third win of the year.

Lucas Swedin ended the game saving 19 of 21 shots faced through 57 minutes of on-ice play.

Springfield netminder Matt Schoephoerster finished the game perfect, saving 32 of 32 shots faced for his first win of the season.

The Tauros will be back in action on Friday night as they travel to Austin to take on the undefeated Bruins in a weekend series. Puck drop for both nights is at 7:05 PM and can be watched on NATV while free audio can be found on the Tauros' YouTube and Facebook pages.

