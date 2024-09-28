Steel Squeeze Past Bugs in NAHL Showcase Finale

September 28, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (2-4) couldn't withstand a third period surge from the Chippewa Steel and fall 4-3 at the Schwan Super Rink in Blaine, MN Saturday afternoon.

After a scoreless opening period, SHV broke through just 55 seconds into the middle frame as David Ehrhard stole the puck and backhanded home his first goal in his first game as a Bug to give his team the early 1-0 lead. The Steel evened the score at 9:54 as Jackson Lackas one-timed in his fourth tally to tie the game, 1-1. The Bugs went back on top on the PP as Aidan Puley powered home his second goal of the year from the right wing circle to give SHV the lead back at 2-1. Liam Doyle and Kyan Haldenby picked up the helpers on Puley's goal. Chippewa led in SOG, 22-21 after two.

The Steel erupted in the third with three unanswered tallies from Tomas Tundra, Jacob Ligi, and Ryder McIntosh to go up 4-2. SHV responded with a goal from Bryce Boucher as he banged in a puck into an open net to make 4-3 at 17:07.

The Bugs return home to take on the Oklahoma Warriors for a two-game series beginning next Friday night from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m.

