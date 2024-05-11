Wolf Pack to Face Hershey Bears in Atlantic Division Final

May 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack and Hershey Bears will face off in the Atlantic Division Final for the second straight postseason. This Division Final series will follow a 2-2-1 setup, with the Bears hosting three of the games.

The Bears finished first in the Atlantic Division with a record 53-14-0-5. In addition to winning the Atlantic Division title, the club also finished first in the Eastern Conference and won the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the top regular season team in the league. The club had a bye through the First Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season, then defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in four games (3-1) in the Atlantic Division Semifinals.

The Wolf Pack finished fifth in the Atlantic Division with a record of 34-28-7-3. The club eliminated the Charlotte Checkers in three games in their First Round series, winning the series 2-1. The club then eliminated the Providence Bruins for the second straight postseason, winning their Atlantic Division Semifinals series 3-1 via a 2-1 overtime victory in Game 4 on May 10 th .

This is the third meeting between the foes in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The sides met in 2015 and 2023. The Wolf Pack eliminated the Bears in six games in the 2015 Eastern Conference Semifinals, while the Bears swept the Wolf Pack 3-0 in the 2023 Atlantic Division Final.

The series will kick off at the Giant Center on Thursday night, May 16 th , with the puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. The series will shift to the XL Center six nights later on Wednesday, May 22 nd , with the puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.

The full Atlantic Division Final series schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Thursday, May 16 th , @ Hershey (Giant Center, 7:00 p.m.)

Game 2: Saturday, May 18 th , @ Hershey (Giant Center, 7:00 p.m.)

Game 3: Wednesday, May 22 nd , @ Hartford (XL Center, 7:00 p.m.)

Game 4*: Friday, May 24 th , @ Hartford (XL Center, 7:00 p.m.)

Game 5*: Sunday, May 26 th , @ Hershey (Giant Center, 5:00 p.m.)

*If nec .

Tickets for Games 3 and 4 at the XL Center will go on sale Monday, May 13 th , at 10:00 a.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

To learn more about Wolf Pack playoff ticket strips and to be up to date on everything Calder Cup Playoffs, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information.

