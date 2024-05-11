Capitals Re-Assign Forward Alexander Suzdalev to Hershey

May 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears , have re-assigned forward Alexander Suzdalev to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Suzdalev, 20, started the season with Hershey, but did not see any game action before he was loaned to Mora IK of HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden-2), where he registered three points (2g, 1a) in 13 games. He then joined the Western Hockey League's Saskatoon Blades on Jan. 4 and posted 25 points (9g, 16a) in 30 games. With the Blades, he logged 13 points (4g, 9a) in 16 WHL playoff games.

Suzdalev recorded 86 points (38g, 48a) in 66 games with the Regina Pats (WHL) during the 2022-23 season and was named to the CHL All-Rookie Team. Suzdalev led WHL rookies in goals, assists and points and ranked tied for 11th among all skaters in scoring. Suzdalev was named the WHL Rookie of the Month for the months of December and February, the only player to earn the honor twice during the 2022-23 season. Suzdalev added 10 points (7g, 3a) in seven playoff games with Regina, which ranked third on the team.

The Capitals selected Suzdalev with the 70th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Bears continue the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for Game 4 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals tonight at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center. Fans in Central Pennsylvania can watch the televised broadcast on FOX 43.2 Antenna TV, while fans in the Washington, D.C. market can catch the broadcast on Monumental Sports Network. Hershey leads the best-of-five series, two games to one.

