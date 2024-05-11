Wranglers Fall in Game 4

May 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wranglers season came to an end on Friday night in Palm Springs with a 3-0 loss in Game 4 to the Firebirds.

Coachella Valley wins the series 3-1.

The Wranglers put up 31-shots but were unable to solve the Firebirds goaltender Chris Driedger.

The Firebirds got a powerplay just over one-minute into the game. Despite heavy pressure from Coachella, the Wranglers were able to kill it off.

It would be Coachella striking first as a shot from the point found its way through with 13:20 left in the first period to make it 1-0.

Calgary got their first powerplay of the night just over halfway through the first stanza but they were unable to find the back of the net.

Coachella Valley extended their lead to 2-0 with a breakaway goal late in the first.

That would be the score heading into the second.

It was a tight checking second period that saw no more goals put up on the board. The Firebirds got a powerplay late in the frame on a goaltender-interference call that carrier over into the third.

The Wranglers began the third-period killing off the remainder of the penalty.

Dustin Wolf made a huge cross-crease save to keep the game 2-0 early in the period but Coachella Valley continued to apply the pressure and extended their lead to three with just over seven-minutes gone in the period.

Calgary pulled Wolf with over five-minutes remaining to try and gain some momentum.

Coachella took a delay-of-game penalty for shooting the puck over the glass with 1:27 remaining to make it a six-on-four but the Wranglers were unable to score making the final score 3-0.

