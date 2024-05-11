Single-Game Tickets for the 2024 Atlantic Division Final Go on Sale Monday at 10:00 a.m.

May 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack are headed to the Atlantic Division Finals for the second straight season. The Wolf Pack claimed a 2-1 victory in overtime last night at the XL Center over the Providence Bruins in Game 4 of their Atlantic Division Semifinals series. The Wolf Pack won the series 3-1.

The Wolf Pack now awaits the winner of the Hershey Bears Vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms series. The Atlantic Division Finals will be a best-of-five series, with the schedule to be released once the matchup is confirmed.

Single-game tickets for the Atlantic Division Finals will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13 th . To purchase tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com .

If the Wolf Pack faces the Bears, they will host Game 3 of the series and, if necessary, Game 4. The Bears, who won the Atlantic Division in the regular season, will have home-ice advantage.

Should the Wolf Pack battle the Phantoms, they will be the higher seed and will have home-ice advantage. In that scenario, the Wolf Pack could host three games.

For playoff information, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information.

