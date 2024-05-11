Bears Announce Schedule for Atlantic Division Finals vs. Hartford
May 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the schedule for the club's Atlantic Division Finals playoff series versus the Hartford Wolf Pack. Hershey, the No. 1-seeded club in the Atlantic Division and the defending Calder Cup Champions, will square off with No. 5-seeded Hartford in a best-of-five series.
The complete schedule is as follows:
Game 1 - Thursday, May 16 vs. Hartford, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.
Game 2 - Saturday, May 18 vs. Hartford, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.
Game 3 - Wednesday, May 22 at Hartford, XL Center, 7 p.m.
*Game 4 - Friday, May 24 at Hartford, XL Center, 7 p.m.
*Game 5 - Sunday, May 26 vs. Hartford, GIANT Center, 5 p.m.
*If Necessary. All times are Eastern.
Tickets for Hershey's home games will go on sale on Sunday, May 12 at 10 a.m. online via Ticketmaster.
The series will be a rematch of last year's Atlantic Division Finals. Hershey swept the best-of-five series, three games to none en route to the club's 12th Calder Cup title. This season Hershey went 3-1-0-0 in head-to-head play with the Wolf Pack.
Fans are asked to continue to check HersheyBears.com and the club's social media channels for the latest updates on the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.
