Wolf Pack Single-Game Tickets on Sale Monday, September 16th

September 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers, announced today that single-game tickets for the 2024-25 season will be available for purchase on Monday, September 16th, at 10:00 a.m.

The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday, October 18th, at the XL Center against the Springfield Thunderbirds! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

The full regular season schedule and promotional schedule for the 2024-25 season can be found at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

Fans can purchase the CTDOT Family Value Pack now, with tickets starting at $69 plus fees (Blue Section) and $81 plus fees (Red Section). This ticket package includes three tickets, three hot dogs, and three sodas! The CTDOT Family Value Pack is available for the games on October 27th, November 24th, December 14th, January 12th, and March 9th and can be purchased here.

Returning this season are College Nights with the Wolf Pack! On these nights, college students will score some serious savings. Fans with a valid college ID can purchase tickets for $16 plus fees in advance or $20 plus fees on the day of the game. First-time College Night ticket purchasers during the 2024-25 season will also receive a koozie belt!

College Nights will take place on October 18th, November 15th, December 6th, January 24th, February 7th, March 7th, and April 11th. Tickets can be purchased now at www.hartfordwolfpack.com/college.

Did you graduate college between 2017 and 2024? If so, for just $222 plus fees, you could attend every Hartford Wolf Pack home game during the 2024-25 season! Our Young Professionals package goes on sale tomorrow, September 10th, at 10:00 a.m. This package is available exclusively to college graduates from the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 and costs just $222 plus fees!

This ticket package includes a ticket to every Wolf Pack home game during the 2024-25 season, to be redeemed on the day of the game at the XL Center box office. Limited packages are available, and seating is based on availability. There is a limit of one (1) membership per person, per season.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, and flex plans for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

